Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Short Interest Update

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 544,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucy Scientific Discovery

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Lucy Scientific Discovery by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 38,639 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery by 63.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 181,276 shares in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSDI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. 143,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery ( NASDAQ:LSDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

