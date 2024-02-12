Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luokung Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luokung Technology by 46.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 272,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luokung Technology in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luokung Technology in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Luokung Technology Trading Up 23.9 %

NASDAQ LKCO traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,791. Luokung Technology has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

