Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the January 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Empire Global by 46.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEGL traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.83. 817,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,379. Magic Empire Global has a fifty-two week low of 0.72 and a fifty-two week high of 5.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.91 and its 200-day moving average is 1.05.

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations.

