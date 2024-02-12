Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. 4,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
