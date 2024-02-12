Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. 4,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

About Magyar Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Magyar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.