MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $100.45 million and $123,797.46 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

