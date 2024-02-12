MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE MIN opened at $2.75 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.