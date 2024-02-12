MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MIN opened at $2.75 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

