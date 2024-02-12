Mina (MINA) Trading Up 17.6% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $113.04 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,125,185,213 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,128,035 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,124,924,572.8400393 with 1,050,691,252.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.36486215 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $145,331,982.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

