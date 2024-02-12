MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 54.1% in January

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.80% of MIND Technology worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MIND stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.32. 3,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.38. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

