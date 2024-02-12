Moonbeam Achieves Market Cap of $327.00 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $327.00 million and $7.97 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00081730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,105,642,683 coins and its circulating supply is 832,152,373 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

