Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock traded down $10.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.30. The company had a trading volume of 907,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,185. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $333.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

