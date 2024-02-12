Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $531,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $696,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $906,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of MCAG remained flat at $10.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue target business opportunities in North America and the Asia Pacific region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.