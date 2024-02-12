MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Cano Health, Inc. Sells 22,767 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $17,530.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,268,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,100.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 59,737 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $47,192.23.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 80,757 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $61,375.32.

On Monday, February 5th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 53,355 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $49,086.60.

On Friday, February 2nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,219 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $44,104.33.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 53,279 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $58,606.90.

On Monday, January 29th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 43,972 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $53,206.12.

On Friday, January 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 121,689 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $144,809.91.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 72,265 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $86,718.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 1,125,549 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $1,564,513.11.

On Thursday, January 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 16,733 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $21,585.57.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

LIFW traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.77. 125,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,500. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery ( NASDAQ:LIFW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $68.00 by ($69.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 268.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

