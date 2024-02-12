My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Up 124.4% in January

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 124.4% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.25% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYSZ remained flat at $0.45 on Monday. 2,848,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,111. My Size has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

My Size ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. My Size had a negative net margin of 127.18% and a negative return on equity of 211.41%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that My Size will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of My Size from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

