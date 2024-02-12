Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KITT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.30. 284,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,938. Nauticus Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Nauticus Robotics had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 2,774.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nauticus Robotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the first quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nauticus Robotics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

