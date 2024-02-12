NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Insider Purchases £256 in Stock

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) insider Pawan Dhir bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £256 ($323.31).

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:NBPE traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,584 ($20.01). The company had a trading volume of 18,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,983. NB Private Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,380 ($17.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,740 ($21.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,640.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,598.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £732.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,353.85 and a beta of 0.74.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6,324.79%.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

