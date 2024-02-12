Netrum Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Netrum has a market capitalization of $52.75 million and $1,480.62 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can now be bought for $24.65 or 0.00049170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.67194979 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,500.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

