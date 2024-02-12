NFT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00015540 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,123.63 or 1.00035863 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00185287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009379 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.