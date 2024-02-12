Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.17. 1,171,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.81 and its 200-day moving average is $164.50. Nucor has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $190.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

