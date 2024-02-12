Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

JQC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. 645,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,979. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 24.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 952,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $121,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.