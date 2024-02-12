Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 390,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,626.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 78.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 57,991 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

NYSE:JPC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.18. 890,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.