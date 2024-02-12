Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Down 40.7% in January

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, insider Young L. Robert acquired 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $168,997.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 446,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,068. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

