Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $840.58 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $840.58 million and approximately $72.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.11882271 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $50,197,403.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

