Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading Down 6.3%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.28). Approximately 41,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 68,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Oncimmune Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.95.

Insider Activity at Oncimmune

In other Oncimmune news, insider Martin Gouldstone acquired 36,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £9,726.21 ($12,283.67). 28.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Further Reading

