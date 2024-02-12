Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

ONTO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Down 3.4 %

ONTO stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.90. The stock had a trading volume of 664,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $181.66.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.