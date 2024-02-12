Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Up 133.3% in January

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OCC traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.54. Optical Cable has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Optical Cable in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Optical Cable by 115.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Optical Cable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Optical Cable by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

