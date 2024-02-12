Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Up 133.3% in January

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Optical Cable Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OCC traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.54. Optical Cable has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optical Cable
About Optical Cable
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Optical Cable
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.