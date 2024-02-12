Optimism (OP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $309.19 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $3.73 or 0.00007471 BTC on popular exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $309.19 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,378,568 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

