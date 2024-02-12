OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 51.7% in January

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 86.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $65,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.32.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

