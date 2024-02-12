OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 51.7% in January

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
OptimumBank stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.32.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
