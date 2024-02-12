PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells $3,479,105.76 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, January 26th, Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.02. 1,378,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,185. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. State Street Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $448,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in PACCAR by 2,578.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,357 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

