Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,232. The stock has a market cap of $87.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Cuts Dividend

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

