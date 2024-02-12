PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PainReform Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of PRFX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.16. 12,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,725. PainReform has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PainReform Company Profile
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.
