PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PainReform Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PRFX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.16. 12,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,725. PainReform has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter.

PainReform Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

