PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.46.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,865,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.91. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $234.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

