PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Down 76.8% in January

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the January 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

GHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.63. 149,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,403. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,685 shares in the company, valued at $962,781.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 770,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.