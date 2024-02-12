Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PNFPP traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.