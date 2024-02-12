Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. 23,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69,559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

