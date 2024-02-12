Prom One Day Volume Reaches $3.11 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $7.39 or 0.00014792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $134.90 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.37735072 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $3,009,074.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

