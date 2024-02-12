Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METCL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.45. 3,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $26.24.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

