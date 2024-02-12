RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Trading 0.5% Higher

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RENN Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the period.

RENN Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.