Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.00) earnings per share.

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 277,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.46. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 38.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 455.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

