Scott Bizily Sells 6,244 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $171,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $47,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 1,930,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,509. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.63.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. Equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.
View Our Latest Stock Report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.
Featured Stories
