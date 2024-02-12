Scott Bizily Sells 6,244 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $171,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $47,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 1,930,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,509. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. Equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $146,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 148.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 85,235 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

