SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEDS traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.05. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SemiLEDs ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SemiLEDs in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

