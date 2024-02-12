Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Grows By 90.3%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BELFA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $971.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% in the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

