Short Interest in BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO) Declines By 40.1%

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 207,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BRL/CAX Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RILYO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.93. 10,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,335. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. BRL/CAX has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

BRL/CAX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

BRL/CAX Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals.

