Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Rises By 68.2%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the January 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. 58,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,864. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

