Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Grows By 85.0%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the January 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLXS. TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FLXS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 47,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.