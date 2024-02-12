Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Drops By 57.5%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 244,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IHG. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,000.00.
IHG traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $98.01. The company had a trading volume of 81,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,149. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $63.12 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
