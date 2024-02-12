Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Drops By 57.5%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 244,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IHG. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,000.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,984,000 after purchasing an additional 156,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 617,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHG traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $98.01. The company had a trading volume of 81,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,149. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $63.12 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.