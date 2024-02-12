Short Interest in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Declines By 54.4%

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHIGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TCHI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.27. 1,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

