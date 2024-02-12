Short Interest in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Drops By 93.8%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kuke Music Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KUKE traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. 24,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. Kuke Music has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kuke Music

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kuke Music at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

