Short Interest in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Declines By 38.8%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher Volker purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance

NMTC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. 117,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,944. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 607.27% and a negative return on equity of 198.70%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Further Reading

