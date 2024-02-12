Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declines By 52.5%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the January 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

JCE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. 49,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,287. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 71.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 40,960 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 31.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 42.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 301,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 89,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter worth about $130,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

