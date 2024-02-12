Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Declines By 88.8%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 52.8 %

Shares of SeaStar Medical stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.13. 822,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of SeaStar Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SeaStar Medical stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 245,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

